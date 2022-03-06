"Do you not know who we are?" - Sasha Banks issues a warning to current champions

Sasha Banks has given an indirect warning to the current Women's Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella.

Last week on SmackDown, Sasha and Naomi reunited as a tag team. The duo have now set their eyes on WWE gold and will aim to make WrestleMania the stage where they win the Women's Tag Team Championship. This isn't the first time the two women have allied as they were once members of the stable Team B.A.D. alongside Tamina back in 2015-2016.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Banks and Naomi on Talking Smack this week. The two former Women's Champions were confident of their chances of winning tag team gold and claimed that the "Boss and Glow time" was here to stay.

Here's what The Boss had to say:

"Do you not know who we are? It's Boss and Glow time all the time. Tell her Naomi." (from 2:55 onwards)

Naomi also stated that a lot has changed since the last time they were a team. She also declared that the two women were ready to make history:

"You know I'm coming off of a high after last week us making a statement, me being teamed up once again with my former partner. So much has happened in our careers since the last time we were together. The highs and lows, we've improved, we've become better. So this time around, we're ready to make history, ready to change the game. Ain't that right sis?" Naomi added.

You can catch the full interview here:

Sasha Banks will face Queen Zelina next week on SmackDown

WIth Naomi defeating Carmella this week, the onus will now be on The Boss next week when she takes on the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina.

Sasha Banks will be in search of another victory to build up the momentum on the road to WrestleMania.

Do you think Banks and Naomi will be able to capture gold at WrestleMania? Were you surprised by their reunion? Sound off below!

Edited by Genci Papraniku