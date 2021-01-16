Sasha Banks lays out inter-gender match challenge on SmackDown

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has laid out an interesting inter-gender match challenge this week on Friday Night SmackDown. Sasha Banks interrupted Carmella in a backstage segment, who was demanding another shot at the SmackDown Women's title.

Sasha Banks said she can have her title shot, only if her sommelier Reginald first faced her in a match, laying out a challenge for an inter-gender match.

"Tell your girl she can have her title match...as long as I can have YOU in a match first!" 👀#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/GIj7DFm2Sz — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2021

This is not the first time that WWE has teased an inter-gender match recently. A few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss also challenged Randy Orton for a match against her. However, it ended up being a segment that ended with the massive cliffhanger with Orton teasing that he had burnt Alexa Bliss alive.

Sasha Banks vs. Carmella

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has been feuding with the returning and repackaged Carmella for a while now. The two faced each other at WWE TLC 2020, and it was Sasha Banks who managed to pick up a submission victory and retain her title.

All signs point towards this rivalry continuing and we might see Sasha Banks once again defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella very soon, possibly at WWE Royal Rumble 2021.