Top WWE Superstar likes tweet calling for Mustafa Ali's release

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently liked a tweet posted by Amanda Huber supporting Mustafa Ali's WWE release.

Ali revealed a short while ago that he had requested his release from WWE. It was later reported by Fightful that WWE wasn't willing to grant Ali his release.

Ever since the report came out, fans have been sharing tweets consisting of the "#FreeAli" hashtag on Twitter. It has gone viral on multiple occasions over the past few days.

Amanda Huber posted a tweet in support of Ali as well.

"I keep seeing #FreeAli is trending. I know what it’s like watching someone ask for their release and get stuck. I promise the future is ready for the amazing things @AliWWE is going to do. It’s sucks it’s delayed but know we are rooting for you," wrote Huber.

Fans may be aware that Brodie Lee wasn't granted his WWE release for months on end as well, back in 2019.

Fans quickly noticed that the tweet had received a 'like' from none other than former SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks. Check out the screengrab of Banks' 'like' below:

Mustafa Ali explained the reason behind requesting his release in his tweet

Mustafa Ali believes he has put in his best efforts but won't be able to deliver his 'message' while affiliated with Vince McMahon's company:

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

So far, the consensus about Ali has been that WWE messed up his character. Many of his fans feel that he is incredibly talented and hasn't been used to his fullest potential yet.

Ali's short-lived stint as the leader of RETRIBUTION didn't do him any favors as well, and the faction disbanded soon after.

