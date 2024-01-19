Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and more feature in rare backstage picture posted by popular WWE star

WWE Superstar Natalya recently uploaded an unseen photo with several superstars of the company on her social media.

Nattie has been one of the mainstays on WWE television over the last several years. She recently challenged Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship but was unsuccessful in her efforts. Eventually, The BOAT teamed up with Tegan Nox and went on to challenge Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in a losing effort.

Taking to social media, the former SmackDown Women's Champion uploaded a group photo alongside many top stars of the industry, which included Liv Morgan, Bayley, Carmella, Bianca Belair, and Kayla Braxton. The photo also features former stars such as current free agent Sasha Banks and AEW star Ruby Soho, among others.

"A rare little gem from my vault. Such special times [emoji]," she wrote.

WWE Superstar Natalya had previously spoken about Tyson Kidd not wrestling anymore

WWE Superstar Natalya had previously spoken about her husband, Tyson Kidd's wrestling career.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Nattie mentioned that Kidd went through a fractured neck, which is known as a Hangman fracture, and whose severity could have cost him his life.

She further stated that the condition doesn't allow Tyson Kidd to move his neck properly, which is why he won't be seen inside the squared circle anymore.

“He just can’t be cleared. He can never return because he could die in the ring. TJ broke his neck at the same place where Christopher Reeves broke his neck. The injury is called a Hangman fracture. TJ broke his neck at the base of his brain. Where they had to fuse his neck together, it took away about 50% of his range of motion. So he doesn’t have the same range of motion as everyone else, so it wouldn’t allow him to take bumps safely. He could really endanger his life.” [0:29 onwards]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Natalya and whether she will be in the main event of upcoming shows anytime soon.

