At WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, Bayley attempted to defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Bayley held the title for a record 380 days, more than double person after her, Charlotte Flair. Flair had held the title for 147 days during her time as the Champion. However, at Hell in a Cell, Sasha Banks overcame Bayley to become the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time in her career, and in doing so, also made history.

The WWE Stats and Info Twitter account revealed that Sasha Banks is not only the new SmackDown Women's Champion, she is also a 5-time RAW Women's Champion, a 2-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, as well as a former WWE NXT Women's Champion. As a result of the win at WWE Hell in a Cell, Sasha Banks has now won her first Hell in a Cell match and has become a Grand Slam Champion.

.@SashaBanksWWE is a 5-time #WWERaw Women’s Champion, a 2-time @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, and a former @WWENXT Women’s Champion.



Tonight, she adds new accolades to her list of accomplishments with her FIRST #HIAC victory and FIRST #SmackDown Women's Championship. #GrandSlam — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) October 26, 2020

The only two other women to have held the WWE Grand Slam title, are Bayley and Asuka. Bayley managed it in May of 2019, and was the first woman in WWE to get the accolade, while Asuka managed it in April of 2020.

Now, Sasha Banks has managed to complete the Grand Slam in WWE and get her first-ever Hell in a Cell match win on the same night.

Sasha Banks vs Bayley at WWE Hell in a Cell

Sasha Banks and Bayley had one of the best matches of the night at WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Considered by many to be the match of the night, the two former friends turned rivals put their long history together in the ring, as their chemistry during the match was unparalleled.

Bayley had been taunting Sasha Banks for a long time and after the duo lost their WWE Women's Tag Team rematch earlier in the year, Bayley turned on her, taking her out and apparently injuring her neck. Sasha Banks returned with a vengeance and has made things right, by not only defeating Bayley, but doing so inside the unforgiving Hell in a Cell structure.

Advertisement

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's list of five most unique Hell in a Cell matches here.