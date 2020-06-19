Sasha Banks makes a big claim on Twitter, AEW's Dax Harwood responds

Mickie James and Matt Hardy also reacted to Sasha Banks' statement.

Sasha Banks made a few significant claims that got the fans talking.

Sasha Banks and FTR.

The banter on Twitter can be really entertaining if it's done without any malice. Sasha Banks, a serial troller of the highest order, took to Twitter and called her tag team with Bayley as the greatest of all time. Of course, the claim stayed true to her heel character, but it also gave rise to a host of interesting responses.

Mickie James reacted with a GIF of the Rock 'N' Roll Express, and The Boss responded by claiming to be greater than the WWE Hall of Famers.

We’re better than the Rock ‘N’ Express — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 18, 2020

She also spelt the name wrong, and that's when AEW's Dax Harwood, FKA Scott Dawson of The Revival, joined the thread and took a shot at Banks by stating that he hoped Sasha missed out on the 'Roll' on purpose.

Dude c’mon. I hope you forgot “Roll” on purpose... — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 18, 2020

Sasha Banks was, however, in the mood to brag about her greatness. She said that The Boss 'N' Hug Connection was greater than FTR. Harwood replied with a reminder to Banks that he taught her everything she knows and that the Women's Tag Team Champion should not forget about her roots.

We’re better than FTR — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 18, 2020

I taught y’all everything you know, sis. Don’t forget where you came from. — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 18, 2020

In a separate tweet posted by Matt Hardy, Banks said that they were better than the Hardy Boyz. Yeah, Sasha Banks was having one of those days when she just felt like getting Twitterati all riled up, and it's fair to say that she succeeded in her mission.

We’re better than The Hardy Boyz pic.twitter.com/7RhbKN4jjE — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 18, 2020

Matt Hardy posted a glorious collage in response:

Sasha Banks and Bayley's second reign and FTR's AEW journey begins

Sasha Banks and Bayley are currently in their second reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and they defended the titles against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox in the main event of the latest episode of NXT.

As for FTR, the team formerly known as The Revival in the WWE, made their in-ring debuts for AEW on last week's episode of Dynamite and the current storyline direction is heading towards a mouth-watering clash against The Young Bucks. FTR vs the Bucks is the money feud that's been in the making for many years, and AEW is slowly building up towards the highly-anticipated clash.

Dax Harwood (Dawson), Cash Wheeler (Wilder), Sasha Banks and Bayley shared a great backstage relationship when the AEW stars were in the WWE, and that is evident from the friendly banter on social media.