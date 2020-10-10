Sasha Banks makes a bold statement after Hell in a Cell announcement

With WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 just a couple of weeks away, Sasha Banks and Bayley faced off tonight with the latter's SmackDown Women's title on the line. Bayley got herself disqualified, and Banks went on to challenge her for the belt inside Hell in a Cell.

Sasha Banks and Bayley's rivalry was being teased for a long time, and it finally happened when Bayley turned on her best friend a while ago. A Hell in a Cell match seems like the perfect culmination of this intense and heated feud. Banks recently took to Twitter and sent a bold statement ahead of the Hell in a Cell event.

Bayley and Sasha Banks could easily be the match of the night at Hell in a Cell

Sasha Banks and Bayley have a lot of history together. The Boss 'N' Hug Connection became the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions last year, at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Banks took a hiatus while Bayley rose up the ranks on WWE SmackDown.

Bayley has been SmackDown Women's Champion for over 500 days now and is one of the most intriguing characters in all of WWE. Banks had been teasing turning on Bayley for months, but WWE swerved the fans by doing the opposite. Banks is out for revenge, in addition to winning the Women's title, and Bayley will do everything in her power to keep the belt on her shoulder.