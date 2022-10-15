Sasha Banks makes incredible appearance change resembling Becky Lynch [PHOTO]

While there seem to have been rumors of positive talks about Sasha Banks returning to WWE, she seems to be in no rush to make it back to the ring. Ahead of Los Angeles Fashion Week, The Boss debuted a brand-new look, resembling her old rival, Becky Lynch.

Sasha Banks has been involved in various projects ever since she took a hiatus from WWE. A couple of months ago, she and Naomi controversially walked out following a major disagreement over WWE's plans for the Women's Tag Team Titles. The championship was vacant for months before being won by Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, who subsequently lost it shortly after to Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Banks previously appeared in New York Fashion Week and is now making her mark on LAFW. Photographer Lucky Lott took captured The Boss with a brand new look as the latter now has orange flame-like hair. It resembles The Man Becky Lynch.

You can see the photos below:

WWE fans quickly pointed out the resemblance between Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch

Fans were quick to point out that her look is quite similar to that of Becky Lynch's. The Boss has undergone a few appearance changes as she has been involved in fashion week runways and various modeling projects.

Since her hiatus from WWE, she has been seen with black, brown, and now orange hair.

Check out some fan reactions below:

STEPHΛNIE✨ @StephanieHypes When Becky Lynch & Sasha Banks come back as a tag team then what?! When Becky Lynch & Sasha Banks come back as a tag team then what?! https://t.co/TqjPxmmQj6

Daniel @DannyDiaz60



#LAFW #SmackDown Sasha Banks / Mercedes Varnado such a STUNNING woman Sasha Banks / Mercedes Varnado such a STUNNING woman 🌟❤️#LAFW #SmackDown https://t.co/ftp8FFwUVy

da sashaverse 🦋🪐 @fearlessbliss0



@MercedesVarnado #sashabanks #lafw #thelegitboss

Mercedes has been killing it so has Trinity im happy for them Sasha Banks takes over Los Angeles Fashion Week xMercedes has been killing it so has Trinity im happy for them Sasha Banks takes over Los Angeles Fashion Week x @MercedesVarnado #sashabanks #lafw #thelegitboss Mercedes has been killing it so has Trinity im happy for them💚💙 https://t.co/hj6cgcic1X

Ysavva @yssavva



IG: carlosgbeauty Stunning Sasha Banks / Mercedes Varnado at #LAFW IG: carlosgbeauty Stunning Sasha Banks / Mercedes Varnado at #LAFW IG: carlosgbeauty https://t.co/QANntN7POj

While it would certainly fall under the "fantasy booking" category, fans would love to see Banks and Becky Lynch team up. However, given their importance as singles stars on the women's roster, it seems unlikely that the two will ever pair up as a tag team.

If anything, we may simply see them form an alliance. With that said, they seem to work a lot better when they are on opposite sides of the ring, as they have proven with multiple classics in the ring.

