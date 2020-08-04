Sasha Banks makes an interesting comment about fans returning to WWE shows

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is currently enjoying a dominant run in the promotion, alongside her best friend and tag team partner Bayley. Both these Superstars are now the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion respectively in addition to being the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Sasha Banks recently defeated Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Champions following a controversial finish to their match. She won via count-out after Asuka was forced to abandon the title match in order to save Kairi Sane who was being dismantled backstage by Bayley.

Both Sasha Banks and Bayley have had a memorable run in WWE ever since the company was forced to move the show to the Performance Center. Banks and Bayley are enjoying the fact that their 'home' is now the place used for tapings, and it makes them extremely comfortable.

Sasha Banks on the return of fans for live WWE events

In the recent 'WWE The Day Of: The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules' video, Sasha Banks was asked about her take on fans being absent from the tapings. The RAW Women's Champion acknowledged the pros and consequences of not having the crowd's live reaction and admitted that she 'kind of' misses them. Taking about how their absence has affected her and Bayley in terms of their performance, Sasha Banks said:

"I miss — for instance if a beach ball is thrown into the crowd, then taken away from them, how are you going to get back?" Banks asked. "What are you going to do? We don't have that anymore. Or what if they don't like the way something is going, you can change their minds, I love that. You feed off their energy, and I really, really miss that, but I have been learning so much more since they've been gone, as well."

"I'm ready for them to kind of come back. Well, I'm ready for the world to get a little bit better to figure out what they want to do for it to be amazing and open for everyone's safety. Until then, I'm gonna keep on entertaining and you're gonna keep on watching at home. I hope you enjoy it." (h/t WrestlingInc)

It was earlier expected that WWE will have fans at live events by SummerSlam. However, those plans were derailed as the COVID-19 crisis continues to worsen. As for Sasha Banks, she could face Asuka in a title rematch provided the former champion can beat Bayley in a match on WWE RAW next week.