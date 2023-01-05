Sasha Banks (Mercedes Monè) sends a three-word message to 34-year-old WWE Superstar after her NJPW debut

Mercedes Monè (fka Sasha Banks) sent a three-word heartfelt message to WWE Superstar Dakota Kai on Twitter.

Banks' big NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom has taken the pro-wrestling world by storm. Many of her fans, who had been anticipating her return to WWE, were left disappointed. Meanwhile, others are excited to see her wrestle against Japan's top female stars.

Shortly after Sasha Banks' NJPW debut, Dakota Kai sent her a tweet and heaped big praise on her. Banks has now responded to Dakota's tweet with the following message: "So are you."

How did fans react to Sasha Banks' message aimed at Dakota Kai?

Banks has received tons of support from her passionate fans over the past eight months or so. Her tweets usually receive tons of positive responses from fans. Her latest tweet wasn't an exception. Check out some of the tweets below:

It's quite unfortunate that WWE fans never got to see a singles match between Sasha Banks and Dakota Kai. In 2021, Kai opened up about wanting to face WWE's top female stars, including Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Banks. Check out her comments below:

"And there's a lot of ladies that I would love to get in the ring with, with the Championship or even without. It's just there's a lot of super-talented people. Like Rhea, we've had our runs in the past, but we've always managed to kill it, so she's definitely one that I'd love to get in the ring with again. Then you've got Sasha Banks who we haven't gotten the ring together, but I think we'd put on a banger. Bianca, Shayna again, to tell that story. There are so many people that I'd love to square up with, and having the Championship with me would be like the bonus, that would be cool." [H/T Comicbook]

A Banks vs Kai match will remain a pipe dream for many fans for a while now that the former is working for NJPW. If Banks ends up returning to WWE somewhere down the line, fans would love for these two women to engage in a feud on the main roster.

Do you think Banks will ever step back into the WWE ring?

