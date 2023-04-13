Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) reacts to being called "female Dean Ambrose"

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has reacted to being dubbed the female Dean Ambrose by a Twitter troll.

Moné has been a mainstay on NJPW and Stardom for a while now. The former WWE Superstar recently cut a promo in which she called herself a rockstar, followed by a quick guitar performance.

A Twitter troll reacted to the video by calling Sasha Banks "the female Dean Ambrose." The IWGP Women's Champion noticed the tweet soon after and had the following to say in response:

"More like the female @TheRock 🥰🤩🎸 #TheCEO"

How did fans react to Sasha Banks' clap back?

Moné's response received quite a positive response from her loyal fans on Twitter.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Banks has the utmost respect and admiration for The Rock. She has previously opened up about her thoughts on The Great One and had nothing but praise for the former WWE Champion.

Check out what she said about The Rock when she sat down with Ahch-To Radio last year:

"He's the number one actor in the whole friggin' world. He came from wrestling. He's only been in wrestling for a short amount of time but his impact alone just tells you how hard of a work he put in. So when I look at people like him I'm just like 'alright it's time to one-it-up and do it for the women.' I'm trying to do this for the women going forward that we can be in the same light, in the same talks as all of them." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Mercedes Moné currently holds the IWGP Women's Championship. She won the belt after defeating Kairi at Battle in the Valley earlier this year.

Banks is seemingly having the time of her life in Japan, and it seems highly unlikely that fans will get to see her again in a WWE ring any time soon.

