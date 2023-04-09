Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) wants WWE Hall of Famer last seen at WrestleMania 39 to perform at the Tokyo Dome

Former WWE star Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) wants to bring Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg to the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

After splitting from WWE, Banks made a name for herself as Mercedes Moné in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The 31-year-old star won the IWGP Women's Championship from Kairi in February and has dominated the division ever since. She will defend the title against Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom on April 23.

The former WWE star recently spoke with Tokyo Sports and announced that fans could possibly see Snoop Dogg by her side in the future. Mercedes Moné made it clear that if she was ever main eventing inside the legendary Tokyo Dome, her cousin would be there to sing her entrance.

"If the day comes when I stand in the main event of Tokyo Dome, I promise that he will come to the venue. I will definitely call him. He will sing the entrance. If so, I can fulfill my dream and it's great." [H/T Sescoops]

WWE fans have seen Snoop accompany Mercedes to the ring a few times, most memorably when she was competing in a Triple threat match at WrestleMania 32.

The 17-time Grammy-nominated artist rapped a verse of her theme song and accompanied her to the ring.

Snoop Dogg won a match against the Miz at WWE WrestleMania 39

As WrestleMania went Hollywood this year, Snoop Dogg played an important role in the two-night extravaganza. Apart from taking up hosting duties alongside The Miz, the rapper also accompanied Rey Mysterio to the ring in an iconic lowrider.

However, the most surprising event was when Snoop competed in an impromptu match. The Miz vs. Shane McMahon was underway when the latter tore his quads. The ref declared that Shane would be unable to compete.

The Hall of Famer jumped in to save the segment, planting The Miz with a right hand and then performing his own version of The People's Elbow on the A-Lister for the win.

