"Why would you like something like this?" - Sasha Banks on her mother's reaction to her becoming a wrestler

Sasha Banks is currently one of WWE's biggest Superstars. The SmackDown Women's Champion has accomplished a lot throughout her wrestling career, but according to The Boss, her mother wasn't very thrilled at her decision to become a professional wrestler.

Sasha Banks joined WWE at a very young age, though she became a major star and a role model to many fans. During her WWE tenure, Sasha Banks has set many records, and Sports Illustrated even named her as the 2020 Wrestler of the Year.

During a recent interaction on the Normal Not Normal podcast, Sasha Banks talked about her time in WWE. She revealed her mother's reaction after The Boss told her that she wanted to get into the wrestling business.

"I told my mom right away. I was like, I think I want to do this. And she was being so dramatic. Like, my mom always says, 'Oh my god, what did I do? Why? Why would you do this? This is insane. Why would you like something like this? This is not what girls do.' And I was like, I don't care what you tell me, I'm gonna do it."

Sasha Banks stuck to her goal of becoming a WWE Superstar despite her mother's dissatisfaction, and she went on to become successful.

The Boss regards former WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero as her inspiration, someone she looked up to growing up. She has paid homage to the late legend multiple times by adopting some of his moves in her matches.

Sasha Banks on the evolution of women's wrestling in WWE

The Four Horsewomen of WWE

Sasha Banks has played a big role in the evolution of women's wrestling. She and Bayley main-evented the first NXT TakeOver in 2015.

The following year, The Boss and Charlotte made history twice in one night by becoming the first women to main event a WWE PPV and the first female Superstars to compete inside Hell in a Cell.

During the interview, Sasha Banks also opened up on the women's division and her mother's expectations of her role in WWE.

"Because, you know, back in the day, when we would watch together, the women weren't really wrestling like the men. They were treated differently. But now, not only are we respected and we are given respect, we are taking over. So, it's so cool to see because my mom was seeing that and she was thinking that I'm about to do a bra and panty match or wrestling mud."

Sasha Banks is currently involved in a feud with Carmella and it's possible that the two stars will clash at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

