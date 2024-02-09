Sasha Banks named during WrestleMania 40 press event

Sasha Banks' name was mentioned during the WrestleMania 40 press event.

Banks initially made a name for herself in NXT as one of the top women in the brand. She quickly captured the NXT Women's Championship. Sasha proved to be a trendsetter during her time in WWE. She pretty much accomplished everything there was to accomplish when she walked out of the company in 2022. Since then, she has made a name for herself in NJPW.

Recently, rumors started doing the rounds that Banks was a free agent and could be returning to the WWE. However, nothing was confirmed.

Tonight at the WrestleMania 40 press event, Bianca Belair was talking about her future at WrestleMania 40. She mentioned her past successes at the Grandest Stage of Them All during her segment. She even mentioned how she had previously beaten Sasha Banks at WrestleMania.

"I made history at WrestleMania 37 with Sasha Banks, where we became the first two black females to ever main event WrestleMania, and I walked out as champion. All the way to WrestleMania 38, where I tore the house down with Becky Lynch and I walked out as champion again. Then, to WrestleMania 39, where I defeated Asuka, and I threepeated and walked out as WrestleMania champion again."

Bianca Belair has had a couple of great performances at WrestleMania, but it looks like she might miss out on this year if she is unable to win the Elimination Chamber match.

What did you make of this segment from Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments section below.

