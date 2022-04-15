Sasha Banks namedrops 3 former champions as the next "breakout stars" of WWE

Sasha Banks is one of the biggest success stories of NXT. She had a single reign with the NXT Women's Championship but has accomplished far more on the main roster.

Now perceived as one of the biggest stars in WWE, she often gets asked about up-and-comers she has an eye out for. In a recent interview, Banks name-dropped three former champions as the next breakout stars of WWE.

The Boss recently picked up her first win at WrestleMania in six years as she teamed up with Naomi to win the Women's Tag Team Titles for the third time. While the titles haven't always been treated as equal to others, there is hope that a big name like Sasha Banks could elevate the championships.

In a recent interview on The Ten Count from NBC Sports Boston, The Boss Sasha Banks was asked about who she thinks could be the next breakout star in WWE. Looking at the rebranded NXT 2.0, she namedropped former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, former Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, and former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai:

"I'm liking Carmelo Hayes, because he's from the Boston area too, so I got to give him a shoutout. Who else is good now? Dakota Kai, I love Io Shirai. Any girl that wants to make a way for themselves. Rooting for all newcomers." (7:50)

Carmelo Hayes, in particular, seems to be ready for a breakout year. He only signed with WWE in 2021 and has already accomplished a lot despite debuting in June. It's been less than a year since he debuted, but many feel he is already "main roster ready".

Will Sasha Banks' predictions prove to be accurate?

Sasha Banks has made a bold prediction on her choice of breakout stars. In the case of Carmelo Hayes, it's not hard to see why he would be in a top spot. At 27 years old, he was pushed instantly in NXT and seems to have all the tools to succeed on the main roster. His age will certainly work in his favor.

As for Dakota Kai, it could be a little harder as she is turning 34 years old in less than a month. With WWE's shift in direction and focus on pushing stars in their early 20s, it could be the likes of Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne, among others who benefit, while Kai may have little time to shine on the main roster.

Io Shirai is slightly younger as she turns 32 in less than two months. However, the fact that she is one of the best wrestlers in the world regardless of gender may work in her favor. If she has a run that even slightly resembles Asuka's in terms of accomplishments, then she will be a guaranteed future Hall of Famer.

