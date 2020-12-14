Sasha Banks recently spoke to WWE India and discussed a whole lot of topics. When she was asked whom she would like to team up with to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, she chose Alexa Bliss.

#SmackDown Women's Champion @SashaBanksWWE opened up about the influence that the legendary Eddie Guerrero had on her career & more in an exclusive interview with #WWENowIndia.



Sasha Banks has held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice before, both times with her former best friend, Bayley. In fact, they were the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions when they won the titles at Elimination Chamber in 2019. Their most recent reign ended at Payback in August when they lost the title to current champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Sasha Banks is currently the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and is set to defend her title at TLC against Carmella. It is unlikely that Banks will go after the Women's Tag Team Championship anytime soon, but when she does, she has a "twisted" partner in her mind.

Sasha Banks wants to team up with Alexa Bliss

When WWE India asked her to chose a partner to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, Sasha Banks said she wanted to "shock the world" and chose Alexa Bliss. Banks and Bliss have had somewhat of a tumultuous relationship in the past, but it looks like they have now made amends.

"You know what, I'm going to have to shock the world and choose the girl that I wrestled in India, Alexa Bliss! I think our fans would love to see that and it's just a little twist to a little bliss. You know what I'm saying!"

It would be interesting to see Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks team-up together. Both Superstars have very powerful personalities, which may raise questions about their chemistry in the ring. However, there is no denying the fact that it would be entertaining to watch. Perhaps they would have a back and forth relationship, much like Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

As of now, Sasha Banks will be looking to defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC. Alexa Bliss, on the other hand, is currently aligned with Bray Wyatt and is playing a major role in The Fiend's feud withRandy Orton.