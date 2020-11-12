Sasha Banks won her first-ever SmackDown Women's title at Hell in a Cell when she defeated her former best friend Bayley. The Boss has had five reigns as the RAW Women's Champion, but the Blue belt had eluded her.

Banks broke the hoodoo of unsuccessful title defences when she defeated Bayley on the November 6 episode of SmackDown. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella seems to be next in line to get a shot at Sasha Banks' title after she attacked The Boss following her win on SmackDown.

Sasha Banks, though, has got her sights set on a WrestleMania match and has revealed three current WWE Superstars she wants to face at The Show of Shows.

Sasha Banks on whom she wants to face at WrestleMania

In an interview with Digital Spy, Sasha Banks spoke about her desire to main event WrestleMania and also revealed three Superstars she would like to face at the marquee show:

"I just want to have the most fun time that I can have in WWE. Whether that's Bayley at WrestleMania, whether that's Liv Morgan, whether that's Ruby Riott – it could be anybody. But, of course, to main event WrestleMania is still one of my biggest dreams and to do that with Bayley would be ultimately a dream come true."

Banks has been a part of several firsts in the women's evolution in WWE, from being the first woman to main event an NXT Takeover, RAW, as well as a main roster pay-per-view. But, the first women to main event WrestleMania was done by the trio of Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch at last year's Show of Shows.

Sasha Banks also spoke about the push that WWE have given to the women on the roster.

"But it's really cool to see just the investment and time WWE has given to, not only myself and Bayley, but all of the women in WWE. It's just been non-stop of this incredible momentum of women just taking over the company."

Banks, after winning the SmackDown Women's title against Bayley, became only third woman to become a Grand Slam champion after Bayley and Asuka.