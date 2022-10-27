Sasha Banks and Naomi have been announced for another non-wrestling appearance outside WWE.

The duo walked out of the company on the May 16 episode of RAW. At the time, they were the Women's Tag Team Champions. The pair slammed the belts on the desk of the then VP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis (since released) and have not been seen on WWE TV since. They were stripped of their titles the same week.

Banks and Naomi have been announced to appear at the 2022 Vulture Festival on November 12 in Los Angeles, CL. The description of the event reads as follows:

"Have you ever been in the presence of real legends? Well, lucky you because this is your opportunity to see Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu (also known as Sasha Banks and Naomi of WWE Superstar fame) live and in person for one night only. We’ll look back on some of their favorite memories, play some games, and maybe even do a little dancing? No bad vibes and nothing out of pocket — just a fun night feeling the glow with two legit bosses we’ve missed a whole lot."

While rumors and reports of the duo returning to WWE have swirled around for weeks and months, nothing concrete has come of it. Whether the two will ever step back in the ring for the company remains to be seen.

AEW's William Regal talks about meeting Sasha Banks for the first time

Former NXT General Manager and current AEW personality William Regal recently reminisced about the first time he met Sasha Banks.

Apart from being the GM of WWE's developmental brand, Regal was crucial in the development of younger talent in the promotion for years before his unexpected release.

On a recent edition of his Gentleman Villain podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion recalled his first meeting with The Boss at the very start of her career.

"When I first met her [Sasha Banks], she was either 18 or 19 and it was in Boston," Regal reminisced. "I was in catering and she was an extra. She asked to come and sit with me and ask questions more than once. I'd help anybody, so I just answered whatever questions she had, and whenever I saw her, same thing." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

While Sasha Banks and Naomi are still expected to return to WWE sooner rather than later, there's a slight chance that the duo will make their way to All Elite Wrestling. This would also reunite Banks and William Regal.

