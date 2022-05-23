Sasha Banks and Naomi walk-out situation reportedly getting "worse" backstage at WWE

While WWE has made it clear that it does not condone the actions of Sasha Banks and Naomi following their walkout last week on RAW, a report from WrestleVotes suggests that the situation is likely going to deteriorate further.

To this point, WWE has already removed both Banks and Naomi from WWE Shop and even edited them out of WWE and NXT intros. On the other end, Naomi has removed the WWE branding from her Twitter profile.

According to WrestleVotes, the worst hasn't come yet. After speaking with a few people, WrestleVotes provided the following update today on Twitter:

"After talking to a few people, I gather this Sasha / Naomi situation is going to get worse before it gets any better. While the majority of the support online is in their favor, its quite the opposite with management."

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been at the center of discussion this past week

According to an official statement from WWE, on the May 16 episode of Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked into John Laurinaitis' office and handed in their tag team championships before walking out of the show.

Multiple reports emerged prior to and following the incident suggesting that the two were discontent with the way their match was booked. They had a meeting with Vince McMahon following which the two former Women's Champions walked out.

WWE @WWE Official WWE statement on Sasha Banks & Naomi wwe.com/article/offici… Official WWE statement on Sasha Banks & Naomi wwe.com/article/offici…

The wrestling world has since had a polarizing reaction to the incident, with many criticizing the two stars for walking out. Meanwhile, others have spoken up in support of Banks and Naomi standing up for what they believed to be right. Multiple reports have since emerged aiming to uncover what went down between the two parties.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE addressed the situation on live TV as Michael Cole made tbe following announcement prior to the main event:

Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down. The WWE women's tag team champions walked off the show and walked out of the building during Monday night Raw. They were supposed to take part in this, the six-pack challenge where the winner would be next in line to face Bianca Belair for the Raw women's championship; however, Sasha and Naomi took the tag team championships into the office of our head of talent relations, left them there and then promptly walked out of the arena." [H/T: CBS Sports]

Cole further stated that Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and a tournament is set to take place to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

