Sasha Banks and Naomi are reportedly listed on WWE's roster

The landscape of professional wrestling changed when Sasha Banks and Naomi decided to walk out of WWE RAW. The duo were vocal in their support of the women's tag team division and won the titles at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, the duo were quite unhappy with the state of the division for months. Last week, the duo were unhappy with their creative plans going forward, which caused them to walk out of the show in order to take a stand against the creative.

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWI Insider, the duo are still listed as active roster members on the organisation's internal list. The duo have taken down every mention of WWE from their social handles and the titles were vacated.

The Boss and Glow wanted to work in the division to make it better for other teams. It's interesting to see where the suspension leads as there has been no word from either superstar since they walked out.

Sasha Banks has been removed from WWE's intro

After the infamous walk out, Sasha Banks and Naomi left a lot of people in upper management furious with their actions. The two stars were blasted on commentary by Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

The stars were indefinitely suspended following their walk out. Apart from this, their merchandise was removed from the WWE Shop a few days later. On SmackDown, they were stripped of their titles and a tournament to crown the new champions was announced.

Sasha Banks replaced by Cody Rhodes on signature intro from Then…Now…

WWE is on a path to erase both the superstars for their bold actions. The company recently replaced Banks with Cody Rhodes in their 'Then, Now, and Forever' intro. It will be interesting to see what the company does next.

There has been a list of superstars such as Ultimate Warrior, Steve Austin and more who have put the company in an unwinnable situation. The company has erased their existence from the product for a while. A similar treatment has been given to The Boss and Glow as the story develops.

