Sasha Banks and Naomi win WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38

Sasha Banks and Naomi successfully defeated three other tag teams to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38 Night Two.

The bout was contested in a fatal four-way tag team match also involving the teams of Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler & Natalya and defending champions Carmella & Zelina Vega. They all managed to put on a good performance at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In the end, Sasha Banks and Naomi hit a double finishing move for the win, giving Naomi her first tag team title reign in WWE. Meanwhile, Banks tied Nikki A.S.H. for most individual reigns. The Boss was also the inaugural tag team champion, winning it with Bayley at Elimination Chamber 2019.

Sasha Banks' WrestleMania losing streak came to an end at WrestleMania 38

Despite being one of the top female superstars in WWE history, Sasha Banks had a 0-6 losing streak at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, with a win under her belt, that is now over.

Banks made her WrestleMania in-ring debut in 2016 where she collided with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match. Flair won the bout, making her the first-ever RAW Women's Champion.

Last year, The Boss collided with Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One.

The EST of WWE emerged victorious, winning her first title on the main roster. She held it for several months before dropping it to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam last year in 26 seconds.

The Boss has made history several times, and she's one of the most decorated wrestlers in the company. While Naomi hasn't held a title since 2017, she added another accomplishment to her resume this WrestleMania.

