"He said no" - Sasha Banks opens up on asking Vince McMahon for permission to leave WWE

Sasha Banks is an iconic figure in WWE and she has become one of the company's top stars. She is currently the SmackDown Women's Champion, and she is a six-time world champion. But in a recent interview,she revealed that she once wanted to leave WWE, but Vince McMahon wouldn't let her.

Banks has had quite a successful career, especially in recent months. Sports Illustrated named her the Wrestler of the Year, and she held both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship at different points in 2020. But it was only a short time ago that she considered departing the company entirely.

Recently, WWE offered fans a sneak peak of the upcoming Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Sasha Banks. In a clip uploaded on the company's YouTube Channel, she opened up about how she expressed her desire to leave WWE to Vince McMahon. Banks revealed that McMahon rejected this request.

"One of the hardest things that I had to do was to ask to leave the WWE....Vince was like no. He said no. He said I'm gonna give you thirty days to think about it,, and I took more than thirty days . . . This place can definitely get to you. It's hard"

The Boss faced some tough times during her early years in WWE. She struggled to find her place in WWE. After she took some time away from the company, she came back better than ever. Banks is considered to be one of the best women's wrestlers of all time. The full episode of the Broken Skull Sessions with Sasha Banks will air on the WWE Network following the Elimination Chamber show.

Sasha Banks will be challenging for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber

Sasha Banks with the SmackDown Women's Championship

Sasha Banks won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bayley at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view last year, and she has reigned as the champion ever since. "The Boss" now has her sights set on yet another championship.

Sasha Banks and the Royal Rumble winner, Bianca Belair, will be challenging the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Sunday. This match was added to WWE Elimination Chamber on Friday night.

If Banks and Belair win the title tonight, The Boss would have a chance to bring back Two Belts Banks from last year. At that time, she held the RAW Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship with Bayley.