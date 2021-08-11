"Wow, she's talented" - Sasha Banks praises young WWE Superstar

Sasha Banks has praised former WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and said she wants to face her in the future.

In her most recent appearance on Rasslin. with Brandon F. Walker, Sasha Banks discussed the RAW Women's Championship match at SummerSlam, where Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will face the current champion, Nikki A.S.H.

Banks stated that Ripley is "awesome" and that she would want to be in a feud with her in the future.

"(Rhea) Who is killing it. She's awesome. I hope to work with her one day. She's an up-and-comer. I can't believe how young she is. I watch her and go, 'Wow, she's talented,'" said Sasha Banks.

Banks pointed out that Charlotte Flair always delivers in matches while discussing the SummerSlam title match.

Huge title matches lined up for WWE SummerSlam 2021

Several huge title matches have been confirmed by WWE for SummerSlam 2021. Sasha Banks, who returned to WWE television on the July 30 edition of SmackDown to help Bianca Belair before turning on her, will get her Title rematch at SummerSlam 2021. The aforementioned RAW Women's title match will also take place at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship title against the returning John Cena, while over on the RAW side, Bobby Lashley will face Hall of Famer Goldberg for the WWE Championship.

Two other title matches are scheduled to take place at SummerSlam as well, as Sheamus defends his United States title against Damian Priest, while The Usos and The Mysterios face off for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a rematch from Money in the Bank.

SummerSlam will be held on August 21 at the Allegiant Stadium, where over 40,000 fans will be in attendance at the show.

