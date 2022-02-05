Sasha Banks reacts to her name being involved in the Charlotte-Ronda feud

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has shared an important message for her competitors and fans in the WWE Universe.

WWE Official Sonya Devile informed the SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, that Becky Lynch had mentioned Ronda Rousey would choose Big Time Becks as her competitor at WrestleMania. As a result, Deville allowed Flair to pick her opponent for the Showcase of Immortals.

Charlotte first cracked mom jokes at the expense of Becky and Ronda and then picked Banks as her challenger. However, things took a dramatic turn when Ronda came to the ring and announced that she would challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the segment. The tweet suggested that despite not being on the show, Banks was still the object of attention in the closing segment of SmackDown.

"I’ll always be the conversation," the tweet read.

Sasha Banks returned from an injury to compete at the Royal Rumble

Earlier in January, Banks had suffered an injury at a live event in Fayetteville, NC that could have possibly ruled her out of the Royal Rumble. WWE announced that Sasha would be out for at least 6-8 weeks. However, she returned last week on the blue brand and announced that she would be competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

At the Rumble, Sasha was the first entrant and lasted for over nine minutes before being eliminated by Queen Zelina. She also took out Melina and Kelly Kelly before being tossed off the top ropes.

Banks is no stranger to the big stage, having main evented several premium live events including Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 where she defended the SmackDown Women's Champion against then Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair.

