Sasha Banks reacts to a possible return on NXT after Backlash

If things go well, Sasha Banks could be on NXT next week.

Can Banks and Bayley recreate the same magic on the Black and gold brand?

Could Sasha Banks and Bayley return for a match on NXT next week?

As confirmed on tonight's episode of NXT, next week we will see the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on the Black and gold brand. According to the official announcement, the winner of the triple-threat tag team match at WWE Backlash will face the team of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart on next week's NXT. Therefore, if Sasha Banks and Bayley successfully defend their title at the upcoming WWE PPV, then we will see them return to NXT for a match next week.

The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley, are set to defend their titles in a triple threat match against The IIconics and the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. If all goes well for the SmackDown Women's Champion and her best friend this Sunday, then we could see these two iconic Superstars make a return to NXT -- the place where these two artists rebuilt the entire women's division.

Owing to a possible return to NXT, Sasha Banks took to Twitter to send a message to Triple H in a way that only The Boss can. "You're welcome HunTAH!", her message read.

And Sasha Banks isn't the only one who responded to this announcement. NXT star Shotzi Blackheart also took to her social media to declare her intentions of posing a serious threat to the championship reign of Sasha Banks and Bayley. In her tweet, Shotzi Blackheart said, "AND NEW! I wanna hear it!"

Sasha Banks and Bayley win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the second time

In an interesting turn of events, Sasha Banks and Bayley faced Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of SmackDown. And as luck would have it, the inaugural champions of the title won the opportunity to call themselves the tag team champions of the women's division after they picked a fantastic victory over the former champions.

Following that, Sasha Banks and Bayley brought their title on RAW where they squared off against The IIconics and the team of Charlotte Flair and Asuka on the red brand's go-home show before Backlash. At the upcoming PPV, however, the Women's Champion of the Blue brand and her best friend will have to be extra careful when they share the ring with Bliss, Cross, and The IIconics.

Their second title reign with the tag team gold might have come as a surprise, but it is most probably being used to thicken the plot of the budding rivalry between Sasha Banks and Bayley. Last time, WWE didn't go all the way through with this storyline. But, it looks like the creators are determined to produce a long-term story-telling involving Banks and Bayley -- something that guarantees an entertaining rivalry with equally good in-ring action.