Sasha Banks reacts to Stevie Richards' insane one-year transformation

Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Moné, has sent a heartfelt message to a former WWE Superstar on Twitter.

About a year ago, WWE veteran Stevie Richards had seemingly lost the ability to walk and was in crippling pain. He later found out that he was suffering from a severe spine infection. Stevie is doing well at the moment and his health has drastically improved.

The veteran shared his progress on his official Twitter handle and received a wholesome response from none other than Sasha Banks.

Check out her tweet:

Expand Tweet

Sasha Banks' goal in WWE before her unfortunate exit in 2022

Banks will go down as one of the most successful stars in the history of WWE. She made history with Bianca Belair in 2021 when the two female stars headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 that year.

Mere days before she exited WWE, Banks spoke with Steve Fall and opened up about her next goal in the promotion. Sasha revealed that she wanted to headline a premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Check out her full comments below:

“I just want to continue to keep on shaking the table. I want to keep on making history. I think for myself, I would love to main event a pay-per-view in Saudi [Arabia]. I would love for the tag team women’s championships to be represented over there, in the main event. The main event of any pay-per-view representing [the women’s tag titles] is just the goal of 2022. I think me and Naomi can accomplish that, for sure.” [H/T CSS]

Banks unfortunately couldn't realize her dream and parted ways with WWE soon after. For about two years now, many of her fans have been wanting to see her back in a WWE ring.

Drop your reactions to Stevie Richards' incredible transformation over the past 12 months in the comments section below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here