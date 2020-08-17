WWE has been going out of its way to come up with new and imaginative ways to present its product in front of the WWE Universe, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The first major step towards this was moving all of its weekly shows and PPVs to the Performance Center. Now, WWE has introduced a new concept dubbed as ThunderDome, kick-starting this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

WWE ThunderDome, featuring a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras, takes WWE fans’ viewing experience to an unprecedented level starting Friday on #SmackDown, kicking off #SummerSlam Weekend! https://t.co/24IrawOj8a — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2020

Starting on the Blue brand, WWE's events will feature a state-of-the-art set, lasers, and video boards, among several new additions.

WWE posted the big announcement on its official Twitter handle recently, and RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks was quick to react to the same. She sent a tweet to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and thanked him for the ThunderDome. Check out the tweet below:

Sasha Banks seems excited for ThunderDome

Sasha Banks has been nothing but grateful to Vince McMahon, ever since she came back to WWE TV on the RAW after SummerSlam 2019. She has posted countless tweets since then, thanking Vince for giving her a chance to showcase her skills in front of millions of fans.

It remains to be seen how ThunderDome will fare and whether the WWE Universe will react to it positively. The NBA is using this strategy currently to give the fans an immersive experience, while catering to social distancing at the same time.