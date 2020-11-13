Sasha Banks reacts to her WWE storyline with Bayley ending

Sasha Banks recently talked to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy. There, she talked about her match with Bayley at WWE Hell in a Cell, and what she thought of it. She also commented on their long feud with each other in the company over the last couple of years.

.@SashaBanksWWE put her title on the line in a rematch against her former best friend turned bitter rival @itsBayleyWWE on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/nTmMrUSjjL — WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2020

Sasha Banks on her feud with Bayley in WWE

Sasha Banks talked about what she felt about her WWE Hell in a Cell match with Bayley.

"I am extremely happy with the Hell in a Cell match. Bayley is absolutely my favourite opponent of all time and it went just exactly how I wanted. To have that Hell in a Cell with her was incredible. I love that match and I loved the outcome of the match."

Sasha Banks went on to say that it felt amazing for her match with Bayley in WWE to be so well-received.

"For my match to be so well-received and for fans to say that I had the match of the night... it's just incredible to be a part of this Women's Evolution where just non-stop fans talk about the women and how incredible that we do."

"This whole storyline with Bayley, it was a long time coming and there were times in the past where we saw it stop and go, but in the long run we really had to have the fans see this long, long friendship which you don't really get to see in the WWE too often."

Bayley and Sasha Banks were ruling the roost of WWE together ever since the pandemic hit the company. They were able to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and at one point Bayley held the SmackDown Women's title while Sasha Banks held the RAW Women's title. However, when they lost all the gold, other than Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship, Bayley's use for Sasha seemed to come to an end.

She attacked her best friend and injured her neck with the chair. Thankfully, Sasha Banks was able to get revenge, and at WWE Hell in a Cell defeated Bayley to win the SmackDown Women's title.