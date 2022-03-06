"You need to be stopped" - Sasha Banks responds to a bizarre message from 3-time champion

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently reacted to an interesting tweet from Natalya and sent a message to the WWE veteran. Banks recently reunited with tag team partner Naomi on SmackDown. The Boss has now shifted her focus towards a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

The SmackDown star reacted to a Twitter post that Nattie uploaded. She posted pictures of herself looking at different objects, including a ladder, cheese danishes, toilet paper and a monitor.

Natalya also included quite a bizarre caption for her tweet, or in this case, as it turned out, it was Natalya's assistant who posted the tweet. Nattie's tweet read the following:

"This is Natalya’s assistant. People have been criticizing Ms Neidhart for the way she looks at a monitor, but she’s always done this. Here she is looking at a ladder, cheese danishes and some toilet paper. She just literally sees the world differently than you. She's amazing." - wrote Natalya.

Check out the bizarre tweet from Natalya below:

Nattie @NatbyNature This is Natalya's assistant. People have been criticizing Ms Neidhart for the way she looks at a monitor, but she's always done this. Here she is looking at a ladder, cheese danishes and some toilet paper. She just literally sees the world differently than you. She's amazing.

In reaction to Natalya, The Boss responded by stating that the former SmackDown Women's Champion needs to be stopped. Banks also added two emojis in her tweet.

“You need to be stopped,” wrote Banks.

Check out Sasha Banks' response to Natalya below:

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE You need to be stopped 😩🤣

Sasha Banks and Naomi will aim for gold at WrestleMania 38

Sasha Banks and Naomi are reunited and the duo is aiming to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship by defeating the current champions, Queen Zelina, and Carmella.

In a conversation with Megan Morant on Talking Smack, The Boss sent out a direct warning to Queen Zelina and Carmella. Banks said that it was her and Naomi’s time to shine as they put the Women's Tag Team Champions on notice.

“Do you not know who we are? It’s Boss and Glow Time all the time. Tell her Naomi,” said The Boss.(2:55-2:58)

Naomi added to Sasha Bank’s statement by saying that a lot has happened in both their respective careers since the last time they were a tag team. She mentioned that both of them had their highs and lows, but they have become better versions of themselves.

Naomi continued and said that she is all set to change the game and make history this time with her tag team partner.

“So much has happened in our careers since the last time we were together. The highs and lows, we’ve improved, we’ve become better. So this time around, we’re ready to make history, ready to change the game. Ain’t that right sis?” said Naomi. (3:08-3:18)

It will be interesting to see if Banks and Naomi can become the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Do you think the former Team B.A.D members can dethrone the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Comment below.

