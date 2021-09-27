Sasha Banks returns at Extreme Rules; interrupts SmackDown Women's Championship match

Sasha Banks, who has been absent from WWE television for quite a while, made her return tonight at the Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view.

The Boss made her way to the ring during the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and the challenger Bianca Belair.

Belair was close to pinning The Man and, at that moment, Banks barged into the ring and immediately went for The EST of WWE. Banks unloaded on Belair with a series of kicks and punches, which forced the referee to ring the bell and stop the match.

As the match was contested under normal stipulations, the attack on Belair allowed her to win due to disqualification, but without the title changing hands.

Lynch, who was just as surprised as Belair to see Sasha Banks, forced a smile and put her thumbs up. However, the six-time women's champion showed that she wasn't there to forge alliances and attacked Lynch as well.

Banks laid out Lynch with the Backstabber and exited to make her way towards the back.

Sasha Banks, to show up on SmackDown?

While making her way towards the back, Sasha Banks told both Lynch and Belair that she'll see them both this Friday night on SmackDown. It remains to be seen if Banks will keep her promise and show up on the Blue brand this week.

Banks was originally supposed to face Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam but, at the last moment, was removed from the match and replaced with Carmella and, then, ultimately by a returning Becky Lynch.

Lynch pinned Belair within 30 seconds to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship and, since then, has shown a more haughty and arrogant side of herself which cemented her heel-turn.

Now that Lynch has another target on her back, it'll be interesting to see how things pan out between the three women.

