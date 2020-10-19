Sasha Banks reveals why she is the best in WWE

Sasha Banks is regarded as one of the most talented Superstars in the women's division. The five-time RAW Women's Champion has been an important Superstar in the women's evolution of WWE and has achieved a lot in the company at just 28 years of age.

Banks was a recent guest on The New Day: Feel The Power podcast where she spoke about why she is the best in the company.

Sasha Banks on why she calls herself the best

In the podcast, Big E said that one of the things that he loves about Sasha Banks is that she is not afraid to say that she is the best. The former RAW Women's Champion said that everyone should say that they're the best and revealed why she thinks she is the best:

"Shouldn't you say to me you're the best? Kofi should say he's the best, you should say you're the best, Woods should he's the best. Everybody should say they're the best. It's not like 'I'm sorry', I shouldn't say that. I am (the best). I've put in that work, put in that effort and I know by my work and effort and my matches that I'm pretty damn good; I'm the best. I changed the game. I've done a lot. I've done amazing things within 10 years of being in professional wrestling - 8 years of WWE, 5 years on the main roster... dayum. I'm going to say that's pretty damn good, if you ask me. That says I'm kind of the best."

Kofi Kingston said that he loves his interactions with Sasha Banks because she exudes a level of confidence. Kingston said that in every single interaction he's had with Banks she showed an energy of somebody who wants nothing more than to be at the top.

Sasha Banks is one of the most successful women Superstars in recent times. Banks is a one-time NXT Women's Champion, five-time RAW Women's Champion, and two-time WWE Women's Tag Team champion along with Bayley. Banks is currently in a feud with her former best friend Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

