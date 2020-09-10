Sasha Banks reveals why she's 'dying' for WWE to have Evolution 2

Sasha Banks can't wait for Evolution to return. 2018 was a great year for WWE but one of their crowning achievement was Evolution - the first-ever all women's PPV that was headlined by Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella.

Sasha Banks didn't have a prominent role on the show like Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, or Charlotte Flair, but the reality is that the Evolution PPV would likely have never happened had it not been for Ronda Rousey's presence.

It's been nearly two years since the PPV and Sasha Banks is still vocal about wanting WWE to bring it back. Speaking to D-Von Dudley on his Table Talk podcast, Sasha Banks explained why it's important for her to see WWE bring in Evolution 2 (H/T SEScoops):

I never dreamt that would happen because you would never dream of women main-eventing anything. But for all those women coming together from theew-ruiop past, present, and future, it was such an inspiring and incredible pay-per-view that I’m like, ‘Where is number 2?! Where is Evolution 2?’ We’ve been waiting for it and I know the fans want it. I’m dying for it, because you also saw a lot of matches that you would never see before and I think that’s really awesome to see, especially as the women’s division keeps on growing.”

When can we expect to see Sasha Banks in Evolution 2?

Triple H has stated before that WWE is open to the idea of Evolution 2. While it certainly won't happen in 2020, it would be good for WWE to bring back the all women's PPV. Not only would it feature women from all brands (RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT:UK), but it would also feature a far more stacked women's roster than 2018.

2018 still had an extremely strong women's roster, but it's gotten a lot better now, particularly with a new crop of talent emerging in NXT. Whether WWE can replicate the success of Evolution 1 is yet to be seen, but it's a concept and show that WWE must bring back for all female superstars and not just Sasha Banks.q