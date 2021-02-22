Sasha Banks reveals who gave her WWE ring name

Sasha Banks, the current SmackDown Women's Champion, has revealed how she got her WWE ring name. Banks said that WWE coach Sara Del Rey was the one who gave her the ring name.

Sasha Banks signed by WWE in 2012 and debuted on NXT as Sasha Banks. Before her WWE run, she went by the ring name Mercedes KV.

On the latest Broken Skull Sessions, Sasha Banks was asked by Stone Cold Steve Austin how she got her WWE ring name. The SmackDown Women's Champion revealed who in WWE gave her the ring name.

"I remember my first week, they're like, 'give us a list of names.' And I just remember putting "Sasha" with a different last name and "Banks" with a different first name. And then I had a match the week after that and Sara Del Rey came into the locker room and like, 'you're Sasha Banks.' I'm like, 'you know what? I love that. That sounds like money. It sounds like gold.'"

Sara Del Rey, who came up with the Sasha Banks name, has been with WWE since 2012 and is a coach as well as producer on NXT.

Sasha Banks' mother was not a fan of her WWE ring name

You say you wanna own your life, then wake up and take your own advice. pic.twitter.com/HHRi6oF68L — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 11, 2020

In the same interview, Sasha Banks stated that her mother was not a fan of the ring name and asked her to change it.

"I remember telling my mom and my mom looked it up and goes, 'I hate it. It sounds like a pornstar. It's a pornstar's name, Mercedes. Change it right now, call them up.' I'm like, 'I cannot ask WWE to change my name, are you kidding me?'"

But, Banks kept her ring name and has used it throughout her WWE career.

