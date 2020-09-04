Sasha Banks reveals her nervous first encounter with The Undertaker

Sasha Banks grew up watching The Undertaker and like many in her generation and before her, she was a nervous wreck when it came to meeting one of her childhood heros.

The Undertaker is one legend who had the reputation of being the toughest and most intimidating person in the WWE locker room, which is perhaps why he was the leader for so many years. It's the aura about the way he walks and talks that intimidates a lot of people - including his fellow-wrestlers.

In an appearance on the Table Talk podcast, Sasha Banks spoke about her brief encounter with The Undertaker for the first time and how she was extremely scared to approach him:

"I was so scared to talk to him because he's amazing - this big legend. And the first time I went up to say hi to him I was like - *stuttering noises* and I was like "oh my god you're a loser".

The following week, she asked The Undertaker to watch her match but said that she was still nervous:

I came back next week and I asked 'Can you see my match? Did you like it?' I was so nervous about The Undertaker. I was like 'Oh my god'

D-Von Dudley explained The Undertaker's "aura" to Sasha Banks

After this, D-Von Dudley, who was also present, acknowledged the "aura" and persona of The Undertaker and said that it wasn't just her generation who felt that way. He told Sasha Banks that when The Undertaker first entered the business, he was in high school.

He told Sasha Banks that The Undertaker truly puts on an intimidating figure when meeting him the first time, stating that it's exactly how one would see him on TV, but he said that once you get to know him, he's all about fun and joking around.

He even revealed an incident from WrestleMania X8 in Toronto where they were telling each other stories and The Undertaker popped for Kung Fu Fighting by Carl Douglas.