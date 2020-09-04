Sasha Banks reveals plans to become a mother, addresses the possibility of retiring

Sasha Banks is currently enjoying the best phase of her WWE career as her pairing with Bayley has been one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE programming over the past few months.

Sasha Banks recently appeared on D-Von Dudley's 'Table Talk' podcast, and the former RAW Women's Champion was asked about how long she plans to continue to wrestle.

Sasha Banks, who is still astonishingly just 28 years old, has no plans of retiring anytime soon. The Legit Boss said that she would only hang up her boots once she feels fulfilled by what she has accomplished.

Banks said that she is happy, healthy, and wholesome before joking that she could end up being like Ric Flair.

"I'm gonna do it until I just feel like I've done everything I've wanted to do. How about that? How about that? Healthy as well. I'm gonna leave healthy, happy, and really fulfilled with what I've done because I already have been really fulfilled, and I'm very thankful, and I'm healthy with what I've been doing in the ring. I've been taking care of my body; I've been happy, healthy, and wholesome. Who knows how long. It could be forever. I could be like Ric Flair."

Sasha Banks' plans to become a mother

D-Von Dudley then brought up the possibility of Sasha Banks taking a break from wrestling to become a mother. The WWE Hall of Famer cited the recent examples of Becky Lynch and Sarah Logan and asked about Banks' stance about having children.

Sasha Banks revealed that she certainly does have plans to become a mother, and that day would come soon. The Boss said that she would inform the fans when the time is right.

"Well, I don't know what the near future is, but definitely I would like to be a mother one day, and when that time is right, I'm sure the universe will let me know that."

While Sasha Banks wants to become a mother, she is presently focused on ensuring that she ends up having a legendary career as a performer. Banks has already achieved enviable accolades despite being just 28 years old, and she is only bound to get better as she hits her peak.

For now, Sasha Banks is heading for a highly-anticipated split from Bayley, and the match or series of matches that the duo could have would only add to their legend.