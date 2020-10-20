Sasha Banks reveals why she doesn't want to be a role model

Sasha Banks is set for the second Hell in a Cell match of her career and also one of the biggest bouts. If you ask any fan who has followed Sasha Banks for the last 5-6 years what her best match was, the answer is likely to be the one against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.

The two former best friends will run it back on a bigger stage with bigger stakes as they get locked inside the cell. While it isn't known as to whether it will be the main event of the PPV or not, fans believe that it makes the most sense to headline the PPV.

Sasha Banks recently appeared on The New Day: Feel The Power podcast (H/T Wrestlingnews.co) and spoke about racial discrimination that she has faced and also why she isn't interested in being a role model. She said:

“I can only be me. I can’t have that pressure. I can only do the best I can for myself. If little girls want to look up to that and take a little bit for themselves, then that’s all I can do. I can’t be like, hey, you have to follow my lead. You have to be yourself. You have to find your own journey. You have to see what works for you guys. You can take little pieces from everybody, but I’m just trying to be the best I can be.”

There is a lot of pressure involved in being a WWE superstar. Especially in the age of the internet and the PG Era, WWE superstars are expected to keep a squeaky clean image while also committing to media obligations and various other things.

Being a role model is normally expected of a WWE superstar, but Sasha Banks has been doing this at the highest level for a while now and has likely felt the pressure.

Is Sasha Banks wrong in not wanting to be a role model?

It's good that Sasha Banks was as honest about the situation as she was. It's not easy to admit that as a WWE superstar and despite her comments, she hasn't faced any controversy for decisions made in her life outside the ring.

It's a tough role to keep up, but to be a WWE superstar, one has to be able to handle pressure at the highest level.