Sasha Banks reveals who she wants to face in her 'dream' WrestleMania match

Sasha Banks finally managed to win the SmackDown Women's Championship by beating Bayley at Hell in a Cell. Even though The Boss is a multi-time RAW Women's Champion, she bore the curse of never having a successful defense.

That all changed when Banks defeated Bayley yet again to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship a few weeks back. Speaking to Digital Spy, The Boss talked about multiple topics including her dream WrestleMania match.

Sasha Banks stated that it is her dream to main event WrestleMania one day. She added that while she would be happy to face anyone in the main event of WrestleMania, the moment would become all the more special if she shared the ring with Bayley.

"Whether that's Bayley at WrestleMania, whether that's Liv Morgan, whether that's Ruby Riott- it could be anybody. But, of course, to main event WrestleMania is still one of my biggest dreams, and to do that with Bayley would be ultimately a dream come true."

What's next for Sasha Banks?

Sasha Banks has been targetted by Carmella for the past few weeks on SmackDown and it is certain that The Boss will now enter a feud with her. It is possible that while Sasha Banks may be done with Bayley for the time being, the two will resume their program in the future.

Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch are the only three women to have ever main evented a WrestleMania. It will be a big achievement for Sasha Banks and Bayley if they can get the chance to headline WrestleMania next year.