Sasha Banks wants singles match with top male star in WWE 

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has revealed that she wants to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a singles match to show that she is number one in the company.

The Tribal Chief and The Boss are SmackDown's two biggest stars and the top champions in their respective divisions. Both stars are headed to WrestleMania 37 to put their titles on the line against the 2021 Royal Rumble winners. Reigns, however, has a tougher obstacle to overcome, as he'll defend his Universal Championship against two opponents.

During a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Sasha Banks spoke about her upcoming WrestleMania match, starring in the Mandalorian, and a number of other topics. When asked if she ever found it hard to keep moving forward after the level of success she has had at her age, Banks stated:

"No, because there’s still so much to be done. There’s always work to be done. And it’s more internal than external. I love to put in the work to help it grow within itself. I mean, I beat Drew McIntyre last year, so I would love a singles match against Roman Reigns. Just to show that I really am the number one in the company."

This isn't the first time that Sasha Banks has called out Roman Reigns. Several months ago, The Boss told Bleacher Report that she's better than Reigns and isn't afraid to let people know about it.

Both stars have been involved in a match in WWE before, but only as partners. Sasha Banks has competed in an intergender match once, so it'd be very interesting to see what she could do in a match with Roman Reigns.

Sasha Banks on her history-making match at WWE WrestleMania 37

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will make history at WrestleMania

WrestleMania is a night where history is made and legends are born. It's the same for this year's event, as Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are set to make history. For the first time ever, two black women will compete in a singles match for the Women's Championship.

If the match headlines WrestleMania Night One, they'll also become the first black women to main event the Show of Shows. Sasha Banks spoke about that feeling during the interview:

"You just have to look at the times. That we can have two African-American women potentially main-event is huge, not just for the world of wrestling but for the world all over. For young women and people of every single color to know that nobody can hold them back from their destination and their purpose in life. To make things happen and grow. Because one day we’re not going to [have to say] “first time ever” for anything.

"It’s just beautiful people, these beautiful human beings, living life and getting to fulfil their dreams like everybody else. Sometimes in this world, people make you hate yourself. People make you question yourself. People feel like they don’t deserve the world when they need to translate that and know that you deserve everything."

Both women have worked really hard to get to this point, and they certainly deserve it. No matter who wins the match, both stars will still come out as winners.