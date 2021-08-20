Top female WWE star says Goldberg will lose in five seconds at SummerSlam

Sasha Banks thinks Bobby Lashley will squash Goldberg in their WWE title match at SummerSlam 2021.

Sasha Banks recently sat down with Sebastian Hackl of WWE Deutschland. The Boss spoke on several topics, including the upcoming WWE title match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The All Mighty is set to defend the title against the WWE Hall of Famer at the event.

Sasha Banks started off by saying she would love to team up with Bobby Lashley one day. When asked to predict the winner of the WWE title match at SummerSlam, Banks said that Lashley would emerge victorious by squashing the former WCW World Champion.

"If I'm gonna choose him as my partner then I'm gonna choose him to win! I choose Bobby Lashley. Goldberg, where has he been? Where has he been? Goldberg matches are always short and sweet, so I expect at the last, Bobby just hitting him with the one... two... three. That's gonna be a five-second match." said Sasha.

Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg is going to be a clash of generations

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley's upcoming SummerSlam bout is something many fans aren't interested in, as they haven't been too thrilled with Goldberg returning and immediately getting a WWE title shot.

On the other hand, there are a lot of fans who are eagerly waiting for this dream encounter. Goldberg was one of the biggest superstars in pro-wrestling back during the Attitude Era. He did well for himself in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era as well.

As for Lashley, he was a major WWE attraction back in 2005-07 and was featured in one of the biggest matches in WWE history at the time. The Battle of the Billionaires that took place at WrestleMania 23 saw Lashley beating Umaga, which eventually led to Vince McMahon getting his head shaved bald.

Lashley's second WWE run, which kicked off in 2018 has been even more impressive, as he won his first WWE title on the road to WrestleMania 37 earlier this year. No one has been able to stop him so far and one wonders whether Goldberg has it in him to dethrone The All Mighty.

In the following SK Wrestling Exclusive, Bobby Lashley speaks to Riju Dasgupta about MVP, and why he is the perfect manager for the WWE Champion:

