Sasha Banks has had a fantastic run in WWE and has been a trailblazer of sorts in the women's division. Banks has achieved quite a bit in WWE despite her young age.

The five-time RAW Women's Champion was a recent guest on The New Day's podcast, where she spoke about her struggles at the start of her WWE career, and how she thought she would be let go by the company.

Sasha Banks on why she thought she would be released from WWE and who helped her

Xavier Woods asked Sasha Banks if there was something that happened to her that changed her way of thinking. Banks revealed how she felt after she signed with the company and why she thought she would be let go by WWE:

"It was when I finally got signed, I was like 'damn, did I really get signed, what the hell'. You know when you first get started, you're just like 'holy... man, this is everything'. Then you're there for a while and then you're like 'they're not going to do (bleeped) with me'. I'm just losing every single week. Damn. Seeing new girls get called up before me, 'dang it'; seeing new girls get put on TV before me... 'what the... I thought I was good, I thought I was doing awesome, I thought I was everything, I thought I wanted to be the best. Aren't you the best?' That's what I said to myself. I thought to myself 'I actually think I might get released'. I just felt that energy, I felt it around the coaches, I thought I might be on the chopping block."

Sasha Banks said that Tyler Breeze helped her a lot during her early years in WWE.

"I talked to Tyler Breeze and he really helped me. He made me write down five different characters. You (Xavier Woods) helped him a lot making videos. And I think I was going to ask you to help me as well. I did my first promo as The Boss and it clicked, long story short."

Sasha Banks called Woods, Breeze and Byron Saxton her "saviors" in FCW and that people don't give the three enough credit for helping many people to keep their jobs. Banks came through the ranks in WWE, first with FCW which later became NXT, and was then called up to the main roster in 2015.

