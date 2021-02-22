"I don't want to be in a fourth one" - Sasha Banks on what she doesn't want to do in WWE

Sasha Banks, the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, has said that she does not want to be in another Hell in a Cell match.

The Boss has been in three Hell in a Cell matches so far. Her first one was against Charlotte Flair, which was also the first women's Hell in a Cell match. Sasha Banks then faced Becky Lynch and more recently, Bayley, inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

While speaking about the Hell in a Cell match, Sasha Banks told Stone Cold Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions, that she doesn't want to do a fourth Hell in a Cell match.

"I've been in three (Hell in a Cell match) of them. These are hard matches, these are... I don't want to be in a fourth one. Done it, feel good, don't want to get hurt. It hurts."

Sasha Banks was asked by Steve Austin if she had any injuries and she stated that she feels fine, except for her hip, as she revealed that she suffered an injury in the Hell in a Cell match with Becky Lynch in 2019.

Sasha Banks on her first Hell in a Cell match with Charlotte Flair

Sasha Banks defeated Bayley at Hell in a Cell last year

While speaking about her first Hell in a Cell match, Sasha Banks revealed that she was nervous before the match.

"But you have to know this match is scary, especially for a woman, someone who is small in my stature. I was honestly super, super nervous because I didn't know we were going to main event till the night before. Charlotte called me and she told me and it just made me shook, it made me second guess myself, is what I have in my mind good enough to be the main event?"

Charlotte Flair won that match, which was held in 2016, and Banks' second Hell in a Cell match also ended in defeat. She defeated Bayley in her third appearance inside the Hell in a Cell.

