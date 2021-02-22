Create
"WWE didn't even ask me if I'm cool with it" - Sasha Banks on historic match that she was a part of

Sasha Banks; Vince McMahon
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Modified 27 min ago
News
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has spoken about the historic Hell in a Cell match between her and Charlotte Flair in 2016. The Boss revealed that WWE didn't even ask her if she wanted to be in the match.

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair made history in 2016 when they became the first women to headline a pay-per-view as well as becoming the first women to compete in a Hell in a Cell match.

Stone Cold Steve Austin talked about Sasha Banks' first Hell in a Cell match in WWE, which took place in 2016 when she faced Charlotte Flair. This match made history as it was the first women's match to headline a WWE pay-per-view. Sasha Banks revealed that WWE didn't ask her if she wanted to be in the Hell in a Cell match.

"I've been in three (Hell in a Cell matches). It's intimidation, it's scary, it's a lot of things going in my mind. WWE didn't even ask me if I'm cool with it. They're just like, 'no, you're going to have it, you're going to do it,' and you're like, 'okay (laughs)'. Next thing you know you're finding out Mick Foley is going to do a contract signing with you, signing over that you're going to do a Hell in a Cell match, which is like, this is really WWE."

Sasha Banks said that the match was scary, especially for someone of her size. She spoke about the brutal nature of a Hell in a Cell match and said that she was nervous before the match.

Sasha Banks in Hell in a Cell matches

Bayley and Sasha Banks inside Hell in a Cell
Sasha Banks has been in three Hell in a Cell matches so far in her WWE career. The first match took place in 2016, where she went into the Cell as the RAW Women's Champion but lost to Charlotte Flair.

Her second Hell in a Cell match took place in 2019, where she faced then RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch but lost to The Man.

Sasha Banks' third and latest Hell in a Cell match was at last year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, where she won the SmackDown Women's title for the very first time after defeating Bayley inside the steel structure.

Please H/T Broken Skull Sessions and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes

Published 22 Feb 2021, 14:44 IST
WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 Charlotte Flair Sasha Banks
