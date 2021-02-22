"WWE didn't even ask me if I'm cool with it" - Sasha Banks on historic match that she was a part of

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has spoken about the historic Hell in a Cell match between her and Charlotte Flair in 2016. The Boss revealed that WWE didn't even ask her if she wanted to be in the match.

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair made history in 2016 when they became the first women to headline a pay-per-view as well as becoming the first women to compete in a Hell in a Cell match.

Stone Cold Steve Austin talked about Sasha Banks' first Hell in a Cell match in WWE, which took place in 2016 when she faced Charlotte Flair. This match made history as it was the first women's match to headline a WWE pay-per-view. Sasha Banks revealed that WWE didn't ask her if she wanted to be in the Hell in a Cell match.

"I've been in three (Hell in a Cell matches). It's intimidation, it's scary, it's a lot of things going in my mind. WWE didn't even ask me if I'm cool with it. They're just like, 'no, you're going to have it, you're going to do it,' and you're like, 'okay (laughs)'. Next thing you know you're finding out Mick Foley is going to do a contract signing with you, signing over that you're going to do a Hell in a Cell match, which is like, this is really WWE."

Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks - Hell in a Cell

(@MsCharlotteWWE @SashaBanksWWE)



Hell in a Cell 2016 pic.twitter.com/XKkEVYQ5Rj — Vindictive (@TheVindictive) August 11, 2017

Sasha Banks said that the match was scary, especially for someone of her size. She spoke about the brutal nature of a Hell in a Cell match and said that she was nervous before the match.

Sasha Banks in Hell in a Cell matches

Bayley and Sasha Banks inside Hell in a Cell

Sasha Banks has been in three Hell in a Cell matches so far in her WWE career. The first match took place in 2016, where she went into the Cell as the RAW Women's Champion but lost to Charlotte Flair.

Her second Hell in a Cell match took place in 2019, where she faced then RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch but lost to The Man.

Advertisement

Sasha Banks' third and latest Hell in a Cell match was at last year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, where she won the SmackDown Women's title for the very first time after defeating Bayley inside the steel structure.

38. Hell in a Cell 2019: Continuing with this amazing Hell in a Cell between Becky and Sasha. Becky Lynch, set up a chair on top of some kendo sticks in the corner of the cell. She positioned Sasha, had a little prayer and then DROPKICKED Sasha !! The fans were AMAZED!! pic.twitter.com/yrbNQib2gX — .Blue. (@LitasaultBanks) July 27, 2020

Please H/T Broken Skull Sessions and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes