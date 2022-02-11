"A mf beast" - Sasha Banks sends a cryptic message potentially referencing the Forbidden Door

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has sent a cryptic message on social media and may possibly be referencing the Forbidden Door.

The ''forbidden door'' is a term that has been popularized by AEW in recent months and is used when performers from different promotions compete in special matches.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Taking to social media, Banks tweeted that she was a "beast" followed by the use of a door and key emoji.

“I’m a mf beast,” wrote Banks.

WWE recently opened a forbidden door of its own as IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James made her return at the Royal Rumble.

At the premium live event, the former WWE Superstar entered at #20 with her IMPACT Knockouts Championship around her waist. James was eventually eliminated by WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Sasha Banks recently made an appearance at the Royal Rumble event

Sasha Banks also recently competed at the Royal Rumble premium live event that took place on the 29th of January 2022. Banks was the first entrant into this year's Royal Rumble.

The Boss went back and forth with WWE legend Melina, who entered at #2. But it took Banks only a few seconds to eliminate the returning star. Despite a resilient effort in the Rumble, Banks was ultimately eliminated by Queen Zelina.

Though Banks' latest tweet is quite cryptic, it's unlikely that she will walk through the forbidden door anytime soon. However, anything is possible in the industry.

The Blueprint has been a huge asset to WWE since her debut, having played a major role in the Women's Revolution. It will be interesting to see if the former SmackDown Women's Champion does actually make an appearance in promotions outside of WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think WWE should allow the superstars more freedom? Where would you like to see Banks compete? Sound off below!

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Sasha Banks compete outside WWE? Yes No 2 votes so far