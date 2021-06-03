Sasha Banks sends a heartfelt message to released WWE star

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has joined the list of stars to react to recent WWE releases that included some major names. As announced, WWE has released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Murphy, Lana, and Santana Garrett from their contracts.

Sasha Banks has now taken to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to Ruby Riott, a fellow former SmackDown Superstar. Sasha Banks and Ruby Riott have faced each other on multiple occasions.

We love you @RubyRiottWWE — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) June 2, 2021

Other WWE Superstars have claimed how important Ruby Riott was to the women's locker room and praised her for being a great wrestler. Check out the tweet from Bayley.

Dori got all the dog Moms roses on Mother’s Day, sent me flowers when my grandma passed away, organized locker room birthday parties, sent a gift to Chelsea from all of us when she got hurt, made Jess a video to tell her we miss her AND is one of the greatest wrestlers out there. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 2, 2021

Sasha Banks' advertised WWE return date

Sasha Banks last wrestled in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 where she defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against the winner of the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match, Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE was the one who came out on top, pinning Sasha Banks to win her first title in WWE.

Sasha Banks has since been away from WWE TV but the company is advertising her for the July 16th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will be their first show on their return tour with live fans.

