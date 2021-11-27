Sasha Banks sends message to newly promoted WWE star

Sasha Banks sent out a message to WWE SmackDown's newest star Xia Li. During this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE once again sent out a tweet promoting the debut of Xia Li.

In response to the tweet, Sasha Banks wrote that she is excited about Li's debut. Since being called up to the main roster, WWE has been promoting Li's debut for quite some time.

It's safe to say that the former SmackDown Women's Champion is among many looking forward to the debut of Xia Li.

Here's what Sasha Banks wrote ahead of Xia Li's SmackDown debut:

Sasha isn't the only WWE Superstar looking forward to Xia Li's debut. Naomi also tweeted about her looking forward to the debut of the former NXT sensation.

Here's Naomi's response ahead of Xia Li's debut:

As of now, more details regarding Xia Li's upcoming debut are yet to be revealed. However, the WWE Universe should expect The Protector to make an impact.

Sasha Banks victorious on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown

On this week's SmackDown, Sasha Banks teamed up with Naomi to face Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Banks and Naomi showcased solid chemistry before The Boss took Baszler out with a Meteora. Naomi landed a sunset flip and got a pinfall win for her team.

Before Survivor Series 2021, Sasha Banks seemed to be in line for a match against Charlotte Flair. It seemed the two would've feuded over the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, as seen on SmackDown this week, The Queen could face Toni Storm next, who confronted Flair on the blue brand.

