After weeks and weeks of sneak attacks and a war of words, Sasha Banks and Carmella aren't waiting for the TLC PPV. The Boss challenged The Untouchable One to a title match on SmackDown when things went awry during their contract signing for TLC.

Sasha Banks vs Carmell on SmackDown to set up something special for TLC?

Right after Banks won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bayley, Carmella returned from her hiatus to attack The Boss. The sneak attacks continued for a few weeks until the SmackDown Women's Champion turned the tables on The Untouchable One two weeks ago.

The tables were turned on the former two-time Money in the Bank winner when Banks crashed one of Mella's promos. It led to a war of words last week as each woman claimed to be the shot-caller and top dog in the SmackDown Women's division. Since Banks currently holds the title, however, it's her words that actually matter.

SmackDown opened with an attempt at a contract signing for TLC but things quickly deteriorated. When it was over, Banks had challenged Carmella for tonight's SmackDown instead of simply waiting until TLC.

With a showdown at TLC still very much on the cards, the likelihood of a false finish in tonight's match is very high. TLC is usually filled with matches involving tables, ladder, chairs, or all three, so this title match could lead to a gimmick match for December 20. Could a third party somehow interfere since Mella introduced her new lackey during the contract signing?

The question is, with two TLC matches already taking place featuring both the Universal and WWE Championships, which gimmick bout could the ladies of the blue brand get? Will they battle in a ladder or chairs match? Stay tuned to SmackDown and Sportskeeda to find out!