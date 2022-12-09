Sasha Banks set to reunite with former WWE rival for first time in over two years for live stream

Sasha Banks has been making headlines as she is set to appear at a wrestling event outside of WWE. Apart from her upcoming appearance, The Boss is set to reunite with Bayley on her forthcoming live stream on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Banks and Naomi won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Zelina Vega and Carmella. Unfortunately, their reign didn't last long as the two walked out of the company during an episode of WWE RAW in May.

The two stars were unhappy with the previous regime's poor booking of the two women and the women's tag team division. Bayley recently announced that Sasha Banks will be her third guest on her forthcoming live stream. Here's what she said about The Boss:

"You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of WrestleMania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award-winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this."

This will be the first time the two former Women's Champions will be on-screen as Bayley is currently heading Damage CTRL.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

In 2019, WWE introduced the Women's Tag Team Championships on the main roster. Later, six teams competed in the Elimination Chamber to become the inaugural champions.

Sasha Banks and Bayley, formerly known as the Boss n' Hug Connection, became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately, their reign was ended at WrestleMania 35 by the IIconics.

During the Pandemic Era, Banks and Bayley took over the women's division on the main roster when the two were champions of RAW and SmackDown respectively. Before winning both titles, the two received a shot at the tag team titles.

The duo defeated Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss to win the Women's Tag Team Championships for the second time. They later lost the titles to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler before ending their partnership and feuding with each other.

Do you think Sasha Banks will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes