Sasha Banks shares throwback photos with current WWE superstar

Sasha Banks hasn't completely left her previous stint in WWE behind following her infamous walkout from the company.

The Boss has kept relatively quiet since her unceremonious exit from the leading sports entertainment wrestling promotion. Banks took some time out to reminisce about the glory days of the black-and-gold era of NXT as she shared some classic takeover throwback pictures on social media.

The pictures showcase Banks and her longtime friend Bayley battling it out in their incredible match at the first NXT TakeOver Brooklyn in 2015. The throwback photos displayed the intense, fast-paced action of the match and their wholesome embrace after it.

"Bare witness to my evolution. Happy anniversary to the greatest feeling #nxtbrooklyn," Sasha Banks wrote.

The classic match pitted the two then rivals in an epic feud for the developmental brand's Women's Championship.

The storyline had massive momentum right behind it, with Sasha and Bayley being described as the "arrogant and ultra-talented champ" and the "lovable ultimate underdog" respectively.

The NXT TakeOver Brooklyn match is often debated by fans as being the best match in the Banks and Bayley rivalry.

Charlotte Flair said she can never imagine not wrestling Sasha Banks again

As Sasha Banks and Naomi's status with WWE remains up in the air, for now, it seems superstars also want them to return as much as fans do.

One of the most well-known stars in the women's division, Charlotte Flair, gave her thoughts on Banks being gone from the company.

Speaking with Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions podcast, Charlotte was asked what she thought about the messy situation. Flair said that she had no idea what had transpired but stated that she could never imagine not being able to wrestle The Boss once again in the company.

"One, I haven't been there, because I left after [WrestleMania] Backlash. I know what it's like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth. I don't know what happened. What I can say is, I can't imagine never wrestling Sasha again. That would be hard for me to compartmentalize. We started together. She's my Ricky Steamboat, my dad always tells her that. With Trin [Naomi], we just had a hell of a match on SmackDown and I'm like, 'Oh, there is unfinished business there'," said Charlotte. [H/T Fightful]

However, many have suggested that Sasha Banks and Naomi could likely return to WWE, with Stephanie McMahon being CEO and Triple H becoming the Head of Creative as well.

We'll have to wait and see if the two stars decide to come back together sometime soon after all these changes in the company or not.

