Sasha Banks make her intentions clear after her actions on SmackDown

Sasha Banks made clear her intention to become SmackDown Women's Champion once again after she attacked Bianca Belair following the main event. Banks, who lost the title to Belair at WrestleMania, wants the championship back.

The Boss made her emphatic return to WWE midway through this week's episode of SmackDown. She saved Bianca Belair from a brutal attack at the hands of Carmella and Zelina Vega, making it seem as though her return to the company would be as a babyface.

Later in the night, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair would team up in order to face Carmella and Zelina Vega in the main event.

The match was pretty straightforward, with the favorites (Banks and Belair) coming out on top. But it was what happened in the post-match celebrations that really made Sasha Banks' intentions clear.

The Boss would attack Bianca Belair, making it known that she only wants the SmackDown Women's Champion and that she wants the title back from The EST.

All of this points to a potential match between the two superstars at SummerSlam. Something that the WWE Universe will surely enjoy. It was great to see Banks back and even better to see how WWE has booked this rematch.

Sasha Banks made appeared on TV for the first time in three months

Tonight was Sasha Banks' first appearance on WWE TV since her loss at WrestleMania 37 against Bianca Belair. The Boss was absent for the past three months, with many questioning when she would return.

It looks like WWE made the right choice, as Sasha Banks made her return in front of a packed stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Between her loss at WrestleMania and her return, Sasha Banks was very busy doing some promotional work for The Mandelorian, as well as accepting an ESPY for WWE Moment of the Year.

Sasha Banks' return is great for the SmackDown Women's Division. Bianca Belair now has a legitimate challenge in The Boss, and they will surely have an amazing match at SummerSalm.

