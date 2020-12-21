Sasha Banks submits Carmella to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE TLC

WWE Grand Slam Champion, Sasha Banks got payback against Carmella for all the sneak attacks and champagne bottle-based offense by submitting her to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The match featured some heated and intense action as both competitors fought tooth and nail in a brilliant back and forth bout. As we saw a few weeks ago on SmackDown, Carmella and Banks have excellent chemistry inside the ring, and they showcased that once more tonight at WWE TLC.

Carmella entered the ring exuding confidence while Bank’s looked visibly irate by her antics that led to the match.

U 💎 N 💎 T 💎 O 💎 U 💎 C 💎 H 💎 A 💎 B 💎 L 💎 E#WWETLC @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/33HcB85MH3 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020

This was Sasha Banks and Carmella's second match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Carmella would continue to tease Banks early on by sliding out of the ring to adjust her ring gear. Once the action got going, Carmella would target Bank’s back with strikes, and a Reginald assisted Hurricanrana into the ring steps.

Banks hit a running Meteora and went for a backstabber on the apron. Carmella halted her momentum and droped The Boss neck first into the hardest part of the ring.

Banks fought back with another Meteora followed by hitting the Three Amigos as a tribute to the late great Eddie Guerrero. Banks would channel Latino Heat once more and hit a big Frog splash for a near fall.

Advertisement

Carmella hit a brutal facebuster but Banks would kick out of three pinfall attempts in a row. The Untouchable One locked in a beautiful reverse head scissors over the top rope and released the hold at the five-count before pounding on the champion.

The Challenger attempted a hurricanrana but Banks reversed it with a sunset flip for another near fall. Carmella recovered and reversed another pinfall attempt into the Code of Silence.

Carmella locks in the Code of Silence at WWE TLC

“The Boss” synched in the Banks Statement but Reginald dragged Carmella out of harm's way only to eat a Meteora on the outside. The distraction allowed Carmella to hit two nasty super kicks dazing the champ. However, she could only manage to get a two-count.

Carmella attempted another facebuster but the champ counters into the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring. Carmella tried to hang in but ultimately succumbed to the hold and taps out.

Advertisement

Sasha Banks left the ring proudly holding the title while Carmella was left seething on the mat at WWE TLC.

It will be interesting to see both women will continue their rivalry on SmackDown or if The Boss will get a new challenger for her title.